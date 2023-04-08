Erling Haaland scored twice on his return from injury as Manchester City closed the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League to five points by beating Southampton 4-1 on Saturday.

Restored to the side after overcoming a groin problem, Haaland opened the floodgates by heading home in the final minute of the first half.

Jack Grealish doubled City’s lead before Haaland’s acrobatic overhead strike took his tally to 44 goals in a remarkable debut season with the English champions.

