Borussia Dortmund can expect to know by the end of February whether star striker Erling Haaland will stay past the end of this season, according to reports in Germany.

The 21-year-old was named Norway’s footballer of the year for the second time in succession on Wednesday.

Speculation is rife that Haaland will leave Dortmund once the current season finishes, with Europe’s top clubs lining up to secure the services of a player who has scored 76 goals in as many matches since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.