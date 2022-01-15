Tension is simmering between Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund with the star striker accusing his Bundesliga club of putting pressure on him to make a decision regarding his future.

The 21-year-old has a Dortmund contract until 2024, but a release clause could see the Norwegian leave at the end of this season for around 80 million euros ($91 million).

“The last six months, I’ve chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund, but now the club has started to press me,” Haaland told Norwegian broadcaster Viaplay after scoring twice in Friday’s 5-1 win over Freiburg.

