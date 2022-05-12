Erling Haaland’s arrival at Manchester City will make the English champions an even more ruthless attacking force, said Pep Guardiola after seeing his side thrash Wolves 5-1 on Wednesday.

Haaland’s £51 million ($63 million, 60 million euro) signing ends City’s search for a recognised striker to replace the departed Sergio Aguero.

However, there was little need for a forward at Molineux as Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals, including a hat-trick inside 24 minutes.

Raheem Sterling rounded off the scoring as City took their tally in the last five Premier League games to 22 goals.

