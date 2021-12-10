Mino Raiola, the agent of Erling Haaland, has named Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich as clubs the Norwegian star striker could join in 2022.

The 21-year-old has a contract with Dortmund until 2024, but his tally of 23 goals in 20 Champions League games for Dortmund and ex-club Salzburg has attracted Europe’s top teams.

There is a release clause, reportedly for 80 million euros ($90 million), in Haaland’s contract which becomes active in 2022.

