Justin Haber said that he is set to part ways with Gżira United as he is no longer part of the first-team plans of coach Darren Abdilla.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, the veteran goalkeeper said that he never had the intention to part ways with the Maroons but the club’s decision to bring another goalkeeper was a clear sign that he was no longer part of the club’s plans.

“I want to make it clear that I never expressed my desire to leave Gżira United but the club’s decision to bring a foreign goalkeeper that hasn’t played for the previous four months was a clear sign that I did not form part of the club’s plans,” the 40-year-old said.

