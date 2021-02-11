A hacker has been arrested in Malta following an international investigation led by Europol into a series of SIM swapping attacks targeting high-profile victims in the US.

A total of 10 hackers have been arrested, eight of them on Monday while the other two members of the criminal gang (one in Malta, the other in Belgium) had been arrested earlier.

According to a Europol statement, the attacks orchestrated by the criminal gang targeted “thousands of victims throughout 2020”, including famous internet influencers, sport stars, musicians and their families.

“The criminals are believed to have stolen from them over $100 million in cryptocurrencies after illegally gaining access to their phones.

“This international sweep follows a year-long investigation jointly conducted by law enforcement authorities from the UK, US, Belgium, Malta and Canada, with international activity coordinated by Europol,” the EU crime agency said.

The investigation had kicked off in the spring of 2020 and uncovered how a network of a dozen criminals worked together to access the victims’ phone numbers. They would then take control of their apps or accounts by changing the passwords.

This allowed them to steal money, cryptocurrencies and personal information, including contacts synced with online accounts. They also hijacked social media accounts to post content and send messages masquerading as the victim, Europol said.

The crime is known as 'SIM swapping' and has been identified as a key trend that is on the rise.

Who took part in the investigation?

UK: National Crime Agency

US: US Secret Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Santa Clara REACT;

Belgium: Federal Police; Police Zone RIHO;

Malta: Malta Police Force;

Canada: Royal Canadian Mounted Police Force, Hamilton Police Service, Toronto Police Service, Edmonton Police Service.