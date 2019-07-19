Hackers who repeatedly attempted to break into government infrastructure in recent weeks were blocked thanks to a newly bolstered defence system, sources said.

Times of Malta on Monday reported that a group of Russian hackers, known as Turla, had been identified as the likely culprits after the Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA) detected a series of cyber-attacks on one of the government’s web hosting facilities.

A web hosting service is what organisations use to put their website on the internet and breaking into it could allow hackers access to sensitive information such as e-mail correspondence or government-held databases.

Sources said it was mostly thanks to a relatively recent upgrade to Malta’s IT defence system that the hackers did not gain access to any part of the government’s information.

“Who knows what could have happened had this investment not taken place. This is why we need to be diligent when it comes to digital security. Malta, like other countries, faces constant threats,” one senior source said.

He added that a week-long review of the attack had uncovered how the hackers had only gained access to an external part of the government’s systems, with the hackers unable to get their hands on any information.

In this scenario, prevention is the only cure

How was the attack detected?

The group’s attacks, which first began around May but intensified in recent weeks, was detected by MITA’s recently bolstered cyber security defence system and blocked by Malta’s Cyber Defence Incident Response team once the alarm was raised.

The efforts to gain access came in the form of what are known as Advanced Persistent Threats – in which unauthorised access to a network is normally achieved and remains undetected for lengthy periods before it is used by hackers.

Who is investigating the breach?

Microsoft’s Specialised Security Services have now been brought in to assist in reviewing the attempted hacks and provide a post mortem.

The Microsoft experts have informed the Maltese authorities that the local attacks had similar traits to those on IT infrastructures of other governments in recent months.

The most likely suspects were Turla – also known in the hacking community as Waterbug, KRYPTON and Venomous Bear – a hostile cyber espionage group known to access sensitive government information and trade it.

The Maltese authorities have also engaged Microsoft to assist them in protecting national infrastructure further.

The Malta Security Services are also providing assistance by passing on intelligence from foreign counterparts, the sources told Times of Malta.

Contacted on Friday, Digital Economy Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Schembri said the government was committed to investing in security infrastructure.

He said that, in recent months, the government had invested “huge amounts of time and money” to build a robust IT security infrastructure.

RELATED STORIES Most government entities have no data retention policies, 2017 report found

This had been coupled with other initiatives such as a cyber security awareness campaigns and complementary programs that had been rolled out to promote and strengthen cyber security in the private sector.

“Given our push to delve into new economies such as Blockchain, Fintech, video game development and artificial intelligence, next year will see further investment geared towards upgrading our digital and IT infrastructure,” he said.

“As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure and, especially in this scenario, prevention is the only cure.”