Archbishop Charles Scicluna will inaugurate a series of penitential Lent pilgrimages on the day of the traditional Ħadd in-Nies (People’s Sunday), on March 1 at 4.15pm at Żabbar. The statue of Our Lady of Graces will accompany the pilgrimage.

In the past, this aspect of thanksgiving and penance inspired our forefathers to join in pilgrimages to the sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces in Żabbar. The tradition dates back to centuries before the arrival of the Order of St John in Malta.

Ash Wednesday used to see an increase in numbers of devotees in an act of penance for the revelry and follies of the carnival festivities. People from all walks of life used to come to the sanctuary to fulfil any vows, pray and ask for God’s blessing. Along the years, this slowly shifted from Ash Wednesday to the first Sunday of Lent. In the seventeenth century, this event evolved into a feast similar to Imnarja and San Girgor.

However, around 80 years ago, the old spirit of the occasion was revived via the use of floats and groups that celebrated the history and devotion to our Lady of Graces. In recent years, the annual pilgrimage has reverted back to the original pilgrimage as a sign of penance and thanksgiving to the Lord, through the intercession of Our Lady of Graces.

Archbishop Scicluna will lead the pilgramage and will be accompanied by priests, clergy, religious societies, corporate bodies of the parish and pilgrims. It will leave the sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces at 4.15pm accompanied by the titular statue.

The 72 statue-carriers (reffiegħa) will also take part. Afterwards, at 6pm, Archbishop Scicluna will concelebrate Mass with the participation of the Notre Dame choir. Everyone is invited to take part.