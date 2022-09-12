The museum and community cultural centre Il-Ħaġar, at St George’s Square, Victoria, is currently hosting an exhibition, Willie Apap – Colour and Light.

The exhibition, set up with the support of the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate, is the largest ever presentation of his works, succeeding in clearly displaying his genius and versatility.

In fact, the 70 exhibits include oils and inks of portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works and some sketches and drafts.

Also on display are catalogues, giving further details about Apap’s artistic journey.

Visitors to the exhibition can also view a running documentary.

Write-ups by Judge Giovanni Bonello, Mgr Joseph Farrugia and exhibition curator Maria Cassar are included in Il-Ħaġar GEMS full colour catalogue series.

Apap (1918-1970), who lived and worked for most of his life in Italy, was one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th century art.

Il-Ħaġar continues with its policy of not charging an entrance fee, relying on donations, to incentivise interest in Maltese heritage and culture.

The exhibition is on until October 10. Opening hours are 9am to 5pm, seven days a week.