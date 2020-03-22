Those of my vintage remember the fanciful nicknames of the British royals we had to study by heart: William the Conqueror, Richard the Lionheart, Elizabeth the Virgin Queen. Well, if we had to have a queen in this republic of ours, it would be Charmaine the Unflappable.

I always had a special admiration for our public health services, having been in touch with them in various states of (un)dress. I have, literally, trusted them with my life, and would do so again. These men and women are not perfect – who is? – but when push comes to shove, they rise magnificently to the occasion.

It’s true that there may have been a bit of internal confusion until all the parts of the health services machine was fired up and all the gears meshed into place. But it is now on message, on target, all systems go. Epidemiology is the new black. I was particularly struck by the news that while Italy has had to beg some spare respirators from China, our medical bigwigs had forecast this need and placed the necessary orders.

Many cannot imagine what it takes to be the Superintendent for Public Health at this time, having to juggle the fate of real people with the inexorable curves of infections and, worse, mindful of the repercussions of your every decision on your family, your colleagues, neighbours and friends, on the whole of the national economy.

I know that Prof. Charmaine Gauci is far from alone in taking stock and taking decisions, but she is the public face of medical integrity. From her we can take the bad news along with, eventually, the good.

We were out on the balcony last Tuesday at nine in the evening like many other thousands, clapping like crazy and shouting well-wishes to the health care professionals and to each other.

It was, and is, a thank you not only for all those in the health services, but for those who provide them with indispensable support. And the security services who also cannot work from a laptop from home. And for the innumerable other services, from waste disposal workers to van drivers to food merchants to those running the water, electricity and telecommunications, without which we would suddenly go back two centuries.

Can the nurses’ union please speak with a greater sense of responsibility?

There have been some discordant notes the public would rather have done without. Why did we have to be presented with a hyperventilating Medical Association of Malta (MAM) when other senior medicos were explaining that, in an eventual lockdown, timing is all?

And can the nurses’ union please speak with a greater sense of responsibility? I am sure someone, somewhere actually realised that extra beds meant extra medical staff. Public tantrums will not make them materialise any quicker.

With public anxiety on the increase and vulnerable people more isolated, every word, every image from those in or with authority need to be carefully measured. Truthful, yet measured.

How have Prime Minister Robert Abela and his senior team measured up to this great test of leadership? Let me channel the educator in me through Moody-speak and give them a solid C+, with a positive outlook for a B. Perhaps it’s just me, but there is a touch of “everything’s gonna be all right” reggae in his persona that instinctively puts me on my guard, bracing for the bad news that would belie his bonhomie.

But I know that others feel comforted by Abela’s demeanor. There can be no doubt that it is all hands on deck at the OPM and the different ministries and departments. Health Minister Chris Fearne and his people come across as highly competent and dependable. But we the public are not completely sure if all the other hands know what they’re supposed to be doing to keep the ship afloat.

Let me start with my own profession. Many teachers are really going out of their way to connect to and support their students. They are not only providing content, but have really transitioned to on-line learning and are supporting their students’ families is sustainable ways.

But it is mind-boggling why the MUT is giving the impression that there can be no sustained, co-ordinated distance learning that mixes real-time teaching with use of specific resources. The directives so far protect the technologically obdurate or illiterate, at the expense of students.

If the school shutdown continues beyond the Easter holidays, Education Minister Owen Bonnici needs to swap his photo-opps in deserted schools with some hard-ball talk with the educators’ unions.

Now let’s take Economy Minister Silvio Schembri. I can understand Abela thinking that almost anyone could be better than Acapulco Chris. But when your adolescent-looking minister starts to talk like one, you have a problem.

In rousing Malta’s foreign non-EU workers, Schembri was simply being true to his Muscatite economics of amoral wealth creation, and even more true to its inherent short-sightedness that would guarantee the demise of large swathes of currently struggling enterprise.

So it was certainly positive, and a sign of the new OPM’s growing confidence, that Schembri was made to grovel an apology within hours. As to the fitness for purpose of Abela’s rescue package, many are confused.

Are employers banging their spoons for more, or are they really starving? The problem is that they have cried wolf so many times before. Then again, the main unions seem to agree the package does not go far enough.

What we really need is a Charmaine Gauci in economics.