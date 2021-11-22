Several localities in Malta and Gozo were pelted with hailstones early on Monday, ushering in a period of weather instability.

The pictures above and below were taken in Baħar ic-Cagħaq by Times of Malta photographer Jonathan Borg.

Picture below showing clouds over Gozo, was taken on Sunday by Joseph Debono.

Forecasters expect thundery showers to continue for much of Monday morning. Rain is also expected for most of the week, with wind on Saturday.

The gathering storm - as photographed by Joseph Debono.