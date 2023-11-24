Hail and strong winds are predicted to take hold of some parts of the Maltese islands between Friday and Saturday as the Meteorological Office issues weather warnings.

“There currently is a yellow weather warning in place for isolated thundery showers, which can be accompanied by hail, and which are expected to affect certain areas of the Maltese islands,” the Met Office said.

Between Friday and Saturday, the highest temperature will vary between 18°C and 19°C while the lowest will be between 13°C and 14°C. Strong winds are also predicted, promoting further weather warnings.

“The wind will start to pick up overnight, with force 6 west-northwest winds forecast for Friday night. Saturday morning, we expect to wake up to force 6 winds, which will increase to force 7-8 from the northwest by late morning remaining constant throughout the day. The wind will start dying down overnight between Saturday and Sunday, blowing from the north-northwest at force 6," the Met Office said.

The Met Office expects to issue a yellow wind warning for the public overnight between Friday and Saturday. This warning is likely to be renewed on Saturday and upgraded to orange due to the force 7-8 winds that are expected to affect most areas of the Maltese islands.

Areas around the north-western coast of the islands are set to be hit harder.

A status yellow weather alert advises people to take preventative action. A status orange weather warning is given before expected weather conditions that could significantly impact people, property and activity in an area.

For Sunday, the Met Office is forecasting a north-northwest force 5-6 wind, becoming northwest and dying down to force 3 by the evening.

Sunny skies are expected on Sunday, becoming partly cloudy by the evening.