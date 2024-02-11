Hailstorms were reported across Malta on Sunday, leaving Malta's streets peppered white with a thin layer of ice.

Areas including Sliema, Gzira, Għargħur and Attard were among those hit, with photos and videos of the hailstorms and leftover ice quickly spreading across social media.

Hail piled in gardens and on balconies. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The downpour was accompanied by grey clouds, wind and rain, with the Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport forecasting thundery showers for Sunday afternoon.

The icy and wet conditions marked a departure from the dry conditions seen across the country so far this winter.

Since the start of September, half of the average rainfall for the time of year was recorded in Malta, with each month much drier than usual.

Hail occurs during thunderstorms when a draught of warm air carries water droplets upwards which then freeze at high altitude. The crystals of ice continue to grow until they become too heavy and fall to earth.

