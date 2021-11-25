Think laser hair removal is just for women? Think again! Laser hair removal works great as a tool for both men and women to achieve their personal aesthetic goals. Hair removal enhances athletic performance in many sports, including cycling and swimming. Reducing body hair can also increase the visibility of your muscle definition. Laser hair removal is also great to consider before you decide to go for that amazing new tattoo. And life gets a lot easier when you can ditch razors, tweezers, and other depilatory products once and for all!

Here are just some of the benefits of laser hair removal treatment.

It’s a quick fix

If it’s a quick solution you’re looking for, laser hair removal is the fastest way to get rid of unwanted hair.

You will go through multiple treatment sessions, but most sessions only take a few minutes. The smaller the treatment area, the less time you’ll spend under the laser.

It’s less painful than other hair removal methods

Laser hair removal is a lot less painful than most people think. Many people equate it to the feeling of snapping a rubber band against the skin.

Depending on your threshold for pain, you may find it slightly uncomfortable, but the sessions are so fast that most people find it easy to endure.

No need for daily shaving and maintenance

After a few sessions of laser, you will see your hair growth and hair thickness decrease, by a lot. If you have to shave areas daily, this won’t be a struggle anymore. You may only need to shave once in 6 weeks after 3 to 4 sessions. This will leave you with more time on your hands and much less irritated skin.

No more ingrown hairs

If you are prone to ingrown hairs, they can be sore and very difficult to remove. If left untreated they can also result in scarring. Laser hair removal is clinically proven to help prevent ingrown hairs. Laser hair removal will also help conditions like folliculitis over time. Out of our top 5 benefits of laser hair removal for men – this is number 1.

A more defined beard line

If you are constantly trying to shave rogue hairs from around your beard line, then laser hair removal is what you need. In order to keep your beard looking sharp, it’s good to keep these at bay. The laser will target these small clusters of hair from your cheek and neck so that your beard line looks super defined.

Gym-ready all the time

If you like working out or going for a swim you don’t have to worry about shaving before you go, for the vast majority of the time your skin will be hair free so you can go whenever you want.

It’s a long-term solution

Most people see permanent, lasting results with laser hair removal. In some cases, you may need a touch-up a few months or years down the line, but it remains one of the best long-term solutions available.

At a minimum, you will see a permanent reduction in hair growth that becomes easier to maintain over time.

Because it’s a long-term solution, it’s also cost-effective. Throughout your lifetime, you can save hundreds or even thousands of euros, as there won’t be a need for monthly waxes or razor blade refills.

Keep in mind that while laser hair removal works on all different skin tones, it is most effective on people with light skin and dark hair.

