A hairdresser ended up being rushed to hospital for treatment on Friday after he was stabbed by a client who was irked at being made to wait for a haircut.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon in a Marsalforn apartment.

Appearing before magistrate Simone Grech on Saturday, Abdarrouf Al-Mabrouk Keshendra, 29, from Libya but who lives in Marsa, pleaded not guilty to seriously injuring the Ghanian hairdresser. He was also charged with carrying a penknife at the time the crime was committed.

The court heard how Keshendra turned up at the victim’s apartment for a haircut without an appointment. The hairdresser told him he would call him when he was free.

Some time later, Keshendra received the call. When he returned to the apartment, he found the hairdresser cutting another client's hair. Allegedly angered by this, he began to argue with the hairdresser. The argument escalated until Keshendra took out a penknife and stabbed the hairdresser in the arm.

The victim required sutures to close the wound.

Magistrate Grech upheld a request for bail against a €5,000 personal guarantee. She also ordered him to sign the bail book twice a week and to be at home between 10pm and 6am.

She also issued a protection order in favour of the victim.

Police inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted while lawyer Franco Debono appeared for the defendant.