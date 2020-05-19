Hairdressers are not sure if they will be able to actually reopen their salons on Friday, as announced by government, unless they obtain a water test certificate that can take over a week to get.

On Monday the government announced that hairdressers and restaurants can see clients again from Friday, as COVID-19 restrictions are eased in an attempt to restart the economy.

They will have to follow strict guidelines, including, obtaining a water quality certificate. Ramon Vella from the Hair and Beauty Federation that represents the bulk of Malta’s 800 hair salons, said the issue was causing confusion.

“We are happy with the guidelines issued but there is one big contradictory issue and we need an urgent clarification," he said.

"The Prime Minister announced that hairdressers can reopen on Friday but Public Health is asking for a water testing certificate which can take over eight days to obtain."

Salons and hairdressers have been closed for nine weeks. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

He said hairdressers were being inundated with calls from clients, keen to book in after nine weeks without treatments.

"The phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Clients want their appointments and we don’t know what to tell them," he said.

Vella explained that the water certificate was requested as part of the reopening protocol to ensure that the water – that was turned off for two months – was not contaminated with bacteria.

However, he said, it did not take into account that most hairdressers had been going to their salons and running the taps because they know this. He said some hairdressers were contacting private companies to get the test done quickly and were being quoted high prices of over €200.

Times of Malta has asked the health ministry for comment.

Hair salons must also only allow one customer for every 10 square metres of floor space; ensure both clients and staff wear a mask; and disinfect surfaces regularly amongst other measures.

No major hurdles - Restaurants

Meanwhile restaurants are confident they will be able to re-open by Friday or soon after.

“We don’t foresee any major hurdles. There are a couple of things that may need to be discussed but nothing major. Let’s get this country open again and working. We are extremely happy that our cries have been heard,” said MHRA president Tony Zahra. He said restaurateurs would be meeting on Tuesday to discuss the details.

Zahra said the association was working closely with the Malta Tourism Authority to ensure that compliant restaurants got their compliance certificate immediately.

Restaurants will re-open on Friday

All eateries were ordered to shut in mid-March and have only been able to offer takeaway or delivery services since then, with the threat of a €3,000 fine for any law-breakers.

That will change come Friday, when restaurants will be allowed to resume their regular business activity, provided they adhere to specific rules that include providing single-use menus, limiting table sizes to no more than six from the same household and extend service time to avoid