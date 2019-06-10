The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) has recalled the Dunlop Travel Hairdryer 1200W; Model Number: Ch-601; Batch: 2051518 (photo).

This product has been withdrawn from the market as it has been found that the fan of this product may come loose during use. This can lead to overheating of the hairdryer, possibly causing the housing of the dryer to become dangerously hot.

This product was sold between September 2018 and last month. Consumers who have purchased this product are being requested to stop using it immediately and return the product to the relevant place of purchase.

For further information or other queries, contact the MCCAA on marketsurveillance@mccaa.org.mt.