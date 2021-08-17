Naomi Osaka vowed on Monday to give more than just this week’s Cincinnati Masters prize money in aid of the earthquake in her father’s native Haiti.

The natural disaster which has claimed nearly 1,300 victims, prompted an immediate response from the world number two.

But Osaka, who had to leave a pre-tournament press conference for a few moments to compose herself after being queried about the Caribbean tragedy, then returned to spell out her personal action plan.

“I’m not really doing that much,” the four-time Grand Slam champion said. “I could do more and I’m trying to figure out where to put my energy.

“The prize money was the first thing I thought of that would raise the most awareness.”

