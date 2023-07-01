The Malta women’s selection is set to wrap up the 2022/2023 season with a prestigious friendly against Concacaf side Haiti, in Martigny – Switzerland, this evening (kick-off: 6pm).

Haiti, ranked 53rd in the world, are gearing up their preparations for this month’s World Cup which will be their first ever participation in this tournament.

Malta’s coach Manuela Tesse is relishing the opportunity to hand playing time to some of the new faces that were introduced during this training camp.

