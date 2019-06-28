GŻIRA UNITED 0

HAJDUK SPLIT 2

Gyurcso 43

Dolicek 90

Gżira United

J. Haber, F. Barbosa, G. Conti (71 A. Cohen), N. Muscat (83 S. Borg), Z. Scerri, R. Soares, J. Corbolan, H. Kone, R. Adeyemo (61 E. Sakyi), A. Oyama, Jefferson.

Hajduk Split

T. Duka, H. Barry, D. Nejasimic, A. Gyurcso (66 F. Tahiraj), O. Svatok (74 S. Simic), I. Delic, Jairo, S. Juric, D. Bradaric (I. Dolicek), A. Ismaijili, B. Jradi.

Referee: Gail Leibovitz (Israel).

Yellow card: Juric.

Missed penalty: Gyurcso (H) 43.

Adam Gyurcso and Ivan Dolicek scored late in each half to hand Hajduk Split a valuable two-goal advantage over a battling Gżira United side after the opening leg of the Europa League first qualifying round tie at the Centenary Stadium.

Although the Croatian side may have deserved their victory, however, Gżira will surely will have a lot of recriminations for losing yesterday’s match.

Giovanni Tedesco’s men were well organised throughout and managed to match their opponents but in these European ties it always goes down to details and Hajduk were much sharper than the Maltese side as the Croatian profited from a lapses in concentration from the Gżira defence at the end of each half to take a comfortable buffer ahead of next week’s second leg.

The Maroons were surely left to rue their failure to take the chances that came their way, particularly through Hamed Kone early in the second half which could have given the match a completely different twist.

Gżira will now head to Croatia with a difficult task and they will surely be more clinical if they are to keep alive their European dream.

Giovanni Tedesco, the Gżira United coach, named his best possible formation with Arthur Oyama, Hamed Kone, Rodwanu Adeyemi and Jefferson all handed their debut in a 4-3-2-1 formation. Amadou Samb, back from a long-term knee injury, was included among the substitutes.

The match was evenly balanced for much of the opening 20 minutes with Hajduk Split as expected dominated proceedings with the former Valletta midfielder dictating the proceedings. But for all their proceedings they rarely threatened goalkeeper Justin Haber, bar with a couple of long range shots that were easily saved by the Gżira no.1

Gżira finally threatened on 23 minutes when Zachary Scerri whipped in a cross towards Adeyemo who, however, headed over.

Chances remained few and far between even though Hajduk should have taken the lead on 37 minutes. In a rare lapse in the Gżira defence, Bassel Jradi races past two defenders before teeing up Adam Gyursco who however fired over from a few metres out.

Six minutes from the break, Stanko Juric picked up a short clearance on the edge of the area but his thumping volley finished just over.

Two minutes from the break, Hajduk’s pressure yielded an opener. Gyurcso’s shot came off the arm of Adeyemo inside the area with the referee pointing to the spot.

Gyurcso stepped up for the kick with his low drive touched by Haber onto the upright but from the rebound the Hajduk winger stabbed the ball home.

Gżira started the second half brightly and they should have levelled matters three minutes into the second half when Kone beat Hajduk’s offside trap but with only Duka to beat he saw his shot blocked by the Hajduk custodian.

Hajduk responded on 69 minutes when Barry stormed into the area and played in Ivan Dolicek but his angled drive flashed wide

Gżira had the ball in the Hajduk net on 74 minutes when Corbalan played in Barbosa who hit past Duka but the assistant referee raise his flag to annull the goal for offside.

The Maroons tried to push forward but Hajduk added a second in stoppage time when Dolicek hit a low drive that slid past Haber and into the net.