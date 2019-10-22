The Faculty of Education has urged the authorities to reflect on the reasons that led to the migrants' riot in Ħal Far on Sunday night.

"The Ħal Far incidents call for people in authority to reflect on the policies the country adopts in relation to migration, including its integration strategies. Ghettoing people in a particular locality, leaving them in a state of uncertainty, and de facto punishing those who are simply seeking to escape hell or seek a decent life is leading to anger and frustration, which may unfortunately lead to violence," it said in a statement.

The faculty condemned the violence and expressed its sympathy with all victims, 'whichever side of the barbed wire they find themselves in.'

"It is high time for all the institutions in Malta to assume responsibility and engage in serious reflection on how to address such situations in the immediate and long term," it said.

"The incidents at Hal Far are an eye-opener for all, and call for a more thorough, humane and rational response. As a Faculty of Education, we are appealing to the authorities and others, to engage in constructive and inclusive practices that ultimately benefit both immigrants and locals, and not to allow ourselves to fall into reactionary rhetoric and practices," it said.

"As educators, we recognise that Diversity is Strength but at the same time, acknowledge that for diversity to emerge as strength and a resource, it needs infrastructures that facilitate integration and inclusivity."

Such infrastructures were, for the most part lacking, it said.

"Around the island, there are various examples of good practice, where migrant communities are living in harmony with the local communities, becoming part of these communities and contributing to the wellbeing of each other. These practices offer a paradigm of inclusion and social wellbeing. Our Faculty is willing to offer its expertise and services, and to collaborate with the relevant entities and NGOs, to help create spaces where dialogue can take place," it added.

The faculty said it was disturbed by the way the public reacted to the Hal Far incident.

Apart from a disturbing lack of humanity and compassion, the reactions suggested that there was a complete lack of empathy with African immigrants, reflecting total ignorance regarding the causes which induced them to undertake the voyages of death.

If immigrants had to be perceived as primarily victims of injustice, rather than unwanted burdens, humanity and rationality might prevail over hate.