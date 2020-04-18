The Ħal Far open centre has received a donation of 2,000 reusable masks and 100 litres of sanitising liquid to help curb the spread of COVID-19 at the centre, which is currently on lockdown.

The donation was made by the French Embassy in Malta and STMicroelectronics Malta Ltd.

The goods were donated to migrants who are currently observing a mandatory quarantine period and follows a number of initiatives taken by the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS) to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in the open centre.

French Ambassador Brigitte Curmi expressed her satisfaction at being able to provide effective assistance during this crisis. She reiterated the commitment of France to keep assisting Malta in the field of migration, as it had done in the past.

STMicroElectronics Malta Ltd general manager, Laurent Filipozzi, also stressed the necessity for solidarity, support and reactiveness in the context of the current outbreak.

“It is heart-warming to see our friends in France coming forward to give tangible help to our country,” AWAS CEO Mauro Farrugia said as he thanked them for their solidarity and support during this challenging time.

Residents of the Ħal Far open centre will be confined to the centre for at least another two weeks after the government on Friday extended the quarantine for another 14 days.

The open centre has been under lockdown since April 6, with the initial decision made after several residents tested positive for the virus.

Infected people are being isolated and cared for in a specially set up medical facility adjacent to the centre and authorities have also been testing residents at random, to identify further cases.