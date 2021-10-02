A car-racing track at Ħal Far will add to the noise pollution that already plagues Birżebbuġa, the Green Party said on Saturday.

In a statement, ADPD came out against the proposal to develop a racing track, saying this would negatively impact residents.

ADPD said it will be at the forefront in objecting to the proposed development, which is incompatible with the quality of life which Birżebbuġa residents rightfully expect.

“Only Green MPs in the next parliament can apply the brakes to this madness. PLPN is not interested in the welfare of residents: they are only interested in raw power,” the party said.

The region, the party said, was already subjected to heavy noise pollution from air traffic as well as the continuous noise resulting from the operations of the Freeport Terminal.

“Birżebbuġa cannot take more noise pollution. It is already bombarded from all directions,” said Melissa Bagley, a Birżebbuġa resident and deputy secretary of ADPD.

ADPD said the government’s proposal, “announced in celebratory mode, on the eve of a general election”, shows a lack of sensitivity and that, at the end of the day, the government does not care about residents’ welfare.

“The site is already in use on weekends: the resulting acoustic pollution is being picked up as far away as Kirkop and Safi, let alone in Birżebbuġa itself. At times, this goes on well into the night, even as late as 2am,” the party said.

Carmel Cacopardo, ADPD chairperson said the Tal-Papa residential area in Birżebbuġa is already the zone most impacted by aircraft and Freeport Terminal noise pollution.

It is also the zone closest to the planned car-racing track - just 1,500 metres away.

In addition, there is also the Bengħajsa hamlet, as well as a number of rural residential units.

The acoustic pollution generated will also have an impact on an area of ecological importance around 600 metres away, he said.

“We will have to wait and see what steps will be taken by ERA, the environment protection regulator, in line with its remit.”