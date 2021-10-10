Works on the extension of the Hal Mann Vella factory facility in Ħal Far are expected to start next year. The extension will see the development of a new building infrastructure and an investment in a digital plant, together with a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

This investment forms part of Hal Mann Vella’s commitment to retain its competitive edge in the local and overseas markets by constantly improving its manufacturing processes and techniques.

This was announced by Hal Mann Vella Group CEO Kevin Rapinett during a visit by President George Vella to the Hal Mann Vella showroom and factory in Lija.

The president also had the opportunity to tour the factory and showroom premises and meet the directors and Hal Mann Vella employees.

In his address, Rapinett said: “Hal Mann Vella has also recently completed a €1 million purposely built logistics and distribution hub. Furthermore, the management team has continued to enhance the product range on offer, including the provision of tailor-made solutions, to ensure that the group continues to meet its customers’ demands.”

He also commented on research and development: “Over the past years, together with the University of Malta and architects Franco Montesin and Dion Buhagiar, we have been testing the use of recycled limestone waste to produce engineered stone. This product has the potential to start addressing the sustainability and waste-management issues brought about by the construction industry.”

Speaking about the effects of COVID-19, Rapinett said that the pandemic brought with it unprecedented challenges ranging from issues of keeping employees and customers safe, running the factory and site operations, and managing the commercial side of the business. Despite the challenges, he was satisfied that Hal Mann Vella remained open for business.

“This involved a coordinated effort from all employees who came together and showed tremendous resolve and resilience to keep the operations running, while working tirelessly with customers, suppliers, the authorities and other stakeholders in an unprecedented difficult business environment,” he noted.

In conclusion, Rapinett thanked the president for choosing to visit Hal Mann Vella and pledged the company’s financial support towards the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, especially during these difficult times.

President Vella spoke about the importance of formation in trades and manufacturing as a strong sector in the country’s economy.

He also referred to the need for respect towards workers and to maintain industrial harmony at the workplace.

President Vella expressed his appreciation for the help that Hal Mann Vella has always given to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation and congratulated the company on the quality and professionalism with which it operates.

The event came to an end with a donation by group chairman Martin Vella to the Malta Community Chest Fund and a presentation of a marble sculpture by artist and Hal Mann Vella employee Paul Scerri that portrays the role of the president of Malta.