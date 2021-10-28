Luxol St Andrews 2

Haladas 6

Luxol St Andrews were beaten by Hungarian side Haladas in their opening match from the Main Round of the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

The Hungarian side were off to a very strong start, building a three-goal lead in the opening minutes courtesy fo goals from Zoltan Droth, Henrique Diniz de Souza, and Luiggi Longo Duarte Baptista penalty.

Here, Luxol coach Gabriel Dobre called for a time-out which turned out to work well for the Maltese side who managed to pull two goals back through Brazilian Everton Veve and Maicon da Silva.

But Haladas kept their poise and continued to press their opponents so that just before the half-time whistle they added a fourth goal through Diniz de Souza.

