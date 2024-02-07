Former world number one Simona Halep will appear before a three-day hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport starting on Wednesday to appeal her four-year doping ban, CAS confirmed.

The 32-year-old Romanian was suspended last September by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after two separate doping infractions.

The two-time Grand Slam singles champion tested positive for roxadustat after the US Open in 2022 and was charged with a separate second anti-doping breach last year relating to irregularities in her athlete biological passport.

On Tuesday, CAS said the hearing will take place over three days starting Wednesday at their headquarters in Lausanne.

