Former champion Simona Halep swept past fourth-seeded Paula Badosa to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the fifth time on Monday.
Halep won 6-1, 6-2 in just one hour as her Spanish opponent’s game fell apart with 21 unforced errors.
The Romanian, who was champion in 2019, has yet to drop a set at the tournament.
Seeded 16 this year, she will face either Amanda Anisimova of the United States or France’s Harmony Tan for a place in the semi-finals.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us