Former champion Simona Halep swept past fourth-seeded Paula Badosa to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the fifth time on Monday.

Halep won 6-1, 6-2 in just one hour as her Spanish opponent’s game fell apart with 21 unforced errors.

The Romanian, who was champion in 2019, has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

Seeded 16 this year, she will face either Amanda Anisimova of the United States or France’s Harmony Tan for a place in the semi-finals.