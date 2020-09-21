Top seed Simona Halep won her first Italian Open title on Monday after defending champion Karolina Pliskova retired injured while trailing 6-0, 2-1 in the final.
World number two Halep, 28, was competing in her third Rome WTA final, having finished runner-up in 2017 and 2018 on the clay at the Foro Italico.
“Finally after two finals I could win this title,” the Romanian said.
“I love this tournament and I’m really happy to have this beautiful trophy in my hand.
“In 2013 here I started to go in the top in world tennis. I really enjoyed and I realy was happy on court that I could play the semi-finals back then. Since then I have started to play really well.”
