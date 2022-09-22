Maltese sensation Haley Bugeja became Orlando Pride's youngest player ever in the National Women’s Soccer League of the United States after making her long-awaited debut for the club.

In the process, she also became just the fourth youngest player to feature in the NWSL.

Bugeja, 18, joined Orlando Pride in July after spending two seasons in Italy’s Serie A Femminile in Italy.

The former Mġarr United player was an unused substitute in three previous matches for the Pride but eventually she managed to make her American debut in the home game against North Carolina Courage.

