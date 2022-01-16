Haley Bugeja and her Sassuolo women’s team could not have wished for a better start to their second round commitments in the women’s Serie A after hitting six past Fiorentina, on Sunday afternoon.
Fiorentina had opened the score inside two minutes through Daniela Sabatino but Sassuolo scored six times without reply with Lana Clelland – formerly of the Viola – scoring four, including one thanks to a Bugeja assist. The other goals came through Davina Philtjens and Kamila Dubcova.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
