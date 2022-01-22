Maltese starlet Haley Bugeja hit the woodwork twice as Sassuolo swept aside Hellas Verona 4-0 in the Serie A Femminile, on Saturday afternoon.

Bugeja, who has scored one goal in this season’s Serie A so far, was deployed from the start alongside Sofia Cantore and Lana Clelland in the attacking trio.

She was key in Sassuolo’s opening goal, assisting Clelland as the Scotland international broke the deadlock.

