Haley Bugeja will make her return to Italian football as she will sign with Inter, Orlando Pride confirmed.

Bugeja, born in 2004, leaves Orlando Pride one year after embarking in the American National Women’s Soccer League.

“Haley has demonstrated maturity and professionalism well beyond her years while here in Orlando and we value having had her as a member of our Orlando Pride family,” Club VP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Haley Carter said to the club’s website.

More details on SportsDesk.