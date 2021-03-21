Haley Bugeja made an eye-cathing return for US Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A Femminile as the Malta striker came off the bench to score in a 2-0 win over San Marino.

Bugeja, who last week was voted as Sportswoman of the Year, was making her first appearance for Sassuolo since recovering from injury was sent on the pitch on 67 minutes and managed to fire home her team's second goal that all but sealed the points on Sunday.

