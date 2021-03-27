Malta women player Haley Bugeja converted from the penalty spot to score her eighth goal of her debut Serie A campaign as Sassuolo outclassed Florentia San Gimignano 5-1.

The former Mġarr United player was deployed into the game immediately in the second-half as Sassuolo were trailing by one goal to nil after the opening 45 minutes.

Sassuolo managed to score three times before Bugeja won a penalty of which she took charge to extend her team’s lead.

