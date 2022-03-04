Malta women’s national team player Haley Bugeja is one of the nominees for the 2020/2021 Serie A Team of the Year award presented by the Italian Footballers Association (AIC).

The prestigious Gran Galà del Calcio AIC awards night will be held on March 17 and Bugeja is one of the women stars that are shortlisted to form the 2020/2021 women’s Serie A best XI.

The former Mġarr United player is the only Sassuolo player included the list and she is joined by Juventus duo Barbara Bonansea and Cristiana Girelli, Annamaria Serturini of Roma, Benedetta Glionna who is currently on the books of Roma but last season was at Empoli and former Milan captain Valentina Giacinti – now at Fiorentina – in the attacking department.

