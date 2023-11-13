The long-awaited goal at Inter has finally arrived after Haley Bugeja helped the Nerazzurre overcome Pomigliano and secure a crucial 2-1 victory in the Serie A Femminile.

The Malta international was deployed from the start by coach Rita Guarino as they were looking to bounce back from their surprising defeat at the hands of Como last weekend.

The former Orlando Pride player managed to help Inter clinch the three points with a close-range effort to cancel Pomigliano’s one-goal lead and move into fourth place with 13 points.

