Haley Bugeja added another presence to her Orlando Pride’s appearances tally as she came on in the second-half in the final National Women’s Soccer League’s game of the season.

Bugeja’s Pride faced a stern test in OL Reign, in Seattle. The latter, led by two-time World Cup champions Megan Rapinoe amongst other stars in the team, scored a 3-0 victory to finish at the top of the NWSL’s regular season standings.

The Reign, together with five other teams, will contest the NWSL throne in the post-season playoffs.

Click here for full story.