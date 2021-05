Malta international forward Haley Bugeja made it 10 goals on her Serie A Femminile debut as she grabbed a brace in Sassuolo’s win over Hellas Verona by 4-0.

Fellow Maltese player Kailey Willis, who forms part of the youth team, was called up for the game as the Primavera league will resume next weekend.

