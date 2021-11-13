Malta women’s international forward Haley Bugeja opened her 2021/2022 account at Sassuolo after finding the net in the first-half against Napoli in the Serie A Femminile, on Saturday afternoon.

Bugeja was given the nod from the start as she scored the goal as Sassuolo led Napoli at half-time. The Neroverde preserved their one-goal lead until the end to claim the spoils in Napoli.

