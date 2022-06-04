Malta's starlet Haley Bugeja is set for a new chapter in her career, as she is on the brink of signing for an NWSL club, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Times of Malta understands that the NWSL club proposed an important offer for the Maltese player and Bugeja, together with her representatives – Sports Pro Management and Consultancy – are in the final stages of concluding the negotiations with the NWSL club.

The NWSL – National Women’s Soccer League – is the main championship for women teams in the United States.

In 2021, Bugeja was named by UEFA in its top 10 female players to watch out for while she has been included for two years in a row in the Goal NXGN list – in 2021 and 2022.

Most recently, she was also included among the best players aged 21 and under, in a selection conducted by ESPN.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.