Malta women's football star Haley Bugeja has been shortlisted in the Women’s World Best Youth Player U-20 nominees for 2023 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

The federation chronicles the history and records of association football.

The Inter striker, who is 19 years old, has enjoyed another very positive year capped by the Malta women’s national team securing promotion to League B in the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Bugeja scored eight times in the competition to finish second only to top scorer Sharon Beck of Israel, who scored nine goals.

This is the second time that Bugeja has made it on the IFFHS list.

In 2021, the prolific goalscorer was named in the organisation’s best XI and was included as one of four forwards in the selection alongside Netherlands’ Nikita Tromp of Ajax, Mexico’s Alison Gonzalez and Trinity Rodman, daughter of former Chicago Bulls star Denis Rodman, who won the American women’s title that year with the Washington Spirit and was named Rookie of the Year.

The new shortlist, as expected, features some of the world’s most talented female players.

They are: Salma Paralluelo (Spain); Vicky Lopez (Spain); Chiara Beccari (Italy); Melchie Dumornay (Haïti); Jaedyn Shay (USA); Olivia Moultrie (USA); Linda Caicedo (Colombia); Tarciane (Brazil); Juliet Nalukenge (Uganda); Mary Fowler (Australia); Maika Hamano (Japan); Esmee Brugts (Netherlands); Vicki Becho (France); Giulia Dragoni (Italy); Aoba Fujino (Japan); Alice Soto (Mexico); Linda Natter (Austria); Emily Cedeno (Panama) and Ana Maria Guzman (Colombia).

The IFFH award winners will be announced in January.