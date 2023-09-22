LATVIA 0

MALTA 1

Bugeja 83

LATVIA

E. Vaivode, S. Garanca (87 K. Danilova), A. Flakse, A. Rocane, P. Linina, V. Zaicikova, A. Gornela, D. Suvitra (65 S. Voitane), K. Miksone, O. Sevcova, A. Poluhovica (90 A. Lipsane).

MALTA

J. Xuereb, A.M. Said, E. Lipman, C. Zammit, E. Xuereb, R. Cuschieri, N. Sciberras, S. Zammit (58 B. Borg), M. Farrugia (85 S. Farrugia), H. Bugeja, R. Giusti (58 L.A. Ayres).

Referee: Jana Van Laere (Belgium).

Yellow cards: Flakse, S. Zammit.

The Malta women’s national team were off to a positive start in their UEFA Nations League campaign when they edged Latvia 1-0 in Jurmala.

Haley Bugeja turned out to be Malta’s match-winner as the Inter forward prodded home the all-important goal seven minutes from time to hand the team victory in Group C.

However, it was far from a comfortable victory for Manuela Tesse’s girls who for long spells of the match looked second best against a Latvian team that created the better chances and were also denied by the woodwork midway through the second half.

