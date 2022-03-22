The list of individual of accolades continues to grow for Haley Bugeja as the Maltese starlet placed third in Goal’s NXGN list of the best women’s football youth talents.

Bugeja made her introduction into this list last season when she was named in the top 10. This year’s list – expanded to 20 players – was open for players born on or after January 1, 2003 which means that the 2004-born Sassuolo player could make it on the list for the third consecutive time next season.

