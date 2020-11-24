Malta women’s national team player Haley Bugeja has been named as the winner of the October 2020 Atlas Youth Athlete of the month award.

During the month of October, Bugeja distinguished herself with her club, US Sassuolo, in the Italian Serie A Femminile where she secured the starting lineup jersey in all of her team’s games played in October.

