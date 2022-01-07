Haley Bugeja has been awarded the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month Award for the month of December.

U.S. Sassuolo women’s international forward Haley Bugeja, aged 17, opened her Serie A Femminile 2021-2022 account after finding the net in the first half against Napoli.

This was her 13th goal for U.S. Sassuolo since joining the club last season.

In 2020-21 season, Bugeja’s first Serie A goals were against Napoli as well, when she scored a brace in U.S. Sassuolo’s 3-1 win on her professional debut.

In December, Bugeja made it into the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Women’s Youth Under-20 World Team 2021, becoming the first Maltese player to do so.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta