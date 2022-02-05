Haley Bugeja scored her second goal of the season as she propelled Sassuolo to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Sampdoria in the Serie A.

Bugeja started in the front three for Sassuolo and took only two minutes to find the net with a low drive that went past the Sampdoria goalkeeper.

Sassuolo made sure of the win with two more goals in the opening 45 minutes through Kamila Dubcova and Sofia Cantore.

