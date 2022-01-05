A heartbreaking defeat for Haley Bugeja’s Sassuolo as they lost to Italian giants Juventus on penalties in the semi-final of the Italian Women’s Super Cup.

Sassuolo managed to hold the four-time Serie A champions Juventus to a 1-1 stalemate in regular time. Swedish defender Amanda Nilden put Juventus ahead but moments later, Lana Clelland equalised for Sassuolo.

Malta women’s international Haley Bugeja was deployed from the start and played the entire opening 45 minutes before being replaced by current Juventus loanee Sofia Cantore.

