Haley Bugeja and her Sassuolo side managed to hold Milan to a 0-0 draw in the Serie A Femminile after the Neroverde had to play in 10 for 75 minutes.

Defender Benedetta Orsi was shown a straight red after flooring Lindsey Thomas outside the penalty area, denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity to the Milan forward.

Nonetheless, Sassuolo held their ground and managed to keep Milan’s attacks at bay to secure a vital point in view of their Women’s Champions League bid.

