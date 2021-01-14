Malta starlet Haley Bugeja and her Sassuolo will be involved in a high-profile encounter in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia Femminile after drawing Milan.

Sassuolo topped their first round group ahead of fellow Serie A sides Napoli and Pontedera, of Serie B with Bugeja making a camero appearance against the Partenopei.

The Rossonere will host the first leg on January 30 or January 31 while the second leg is scheduled for February 13 or 14.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.